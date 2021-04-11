RCB's five-fer hero Harshal Patel reflects on win versus Mumbai Indians

Apr 11, 2021, 12.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Harshal Patel became the first player to pick a five-wicket-haul against Mumbai Indians. After a man of the match performance, Harshal reflected on his performance and the win against the defending champions.
