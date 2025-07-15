LOGIN
Published: Jul 15, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 18:14 IST
Ramayana Sets a New Benchmark for India Cinema | Soars to $500 Million Budget
Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' is set to become India's most expensive film ever, with a budget crossing Rs 4000 crore for both parts.

