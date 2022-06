Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic in a four-set thriller at the French Open 2022 on Wednesday (June 01). It was a grueling contest between two of the greatest of all time as Nadal got the better of the world no.1 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) to enter the semi-finals of the tournament. With the win, Nadal improved his head-to-head record against Djokovic to 29-30. Here is a look at some of the best matches between the duo in 59 meetings between them.