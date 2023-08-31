Pyongyang simulates 'tactical nuclear strike' on South Korea

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: In earlier tests, Pyongyang demonstrated how it would utilise nuclear-capable missiles in a conflict with South Korea or the United States.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos