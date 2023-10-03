Putin watches as France gives howitzers to Ukraine | Fight for every yard on entrenched frontlines

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Russia uses artillery as its primary form of lethality in deep and close battles. Its combined arms elements are charged with positioning themselves so that the artillery can deliver destructive effects against their opponents. Now, NATO member France is sending additional Caesar howitzers to boost Ukraine’s defences. Moscow has been accusing the west of leading a war against Russia by proxy. Here's all you need to know.

