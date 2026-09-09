/Putin's Strategy: Bleed Ukraine in the Sky, Break It on the Ground| GRAVITAS

Published: Sep 09, 2026, 22:35 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 22:35 IST
Ukraine is facing an intense, coordinated assault as Russia executes a dual-front offensive designed to bleed the country from above and break it on the ground. In Kyiv, missiles and drones attacks continue, straining domestic air defences.
Moscow claims that nearly 1,700 Ukrainian troops are cut off and encircled in the Kharkiv region, an assertion Ukrainian military commanders deny, pointing to sharp tactical counter-attacks repelling Russian ground units.