Puppet makes cross-Europe trek to support child refugees in Geneva

Sep 29, 2021, 06:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A 3.5-metre (11.5 ft)-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl arrived in Geneva as part of an 8,000-km (4,970-mile) walk across Europe to raise awareness of the plight of young refugees.
Read in App