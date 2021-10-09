Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen visits Rashtrapati Bhavan

Oct 09, 2021, 12:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen has visited Rashtrapati Bhavan today for the 3-day visit to India. This visit is hopeful for both countries in terms of diplomacy. Watch this report for more details.
