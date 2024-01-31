President Murmu hails Ram Mandir construction, says 'centuries-old desire now a reality'
The Budget Session in Parliament began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu's first address in the new Parliament building. Addressing both Houses of Parliament, the president spoke on the many accomplishments of the Indian government over the last year, including the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill, India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, Chandrayaan-3, and the G20 Summit. Listen in.