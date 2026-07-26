/Pralhad Joshi takes charge of Education Ministry after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns | CJP protest ends

In a major political development, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Education following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. President Droupadi Murmu, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the appointment to ensure continuity in the Education Ministry. The change comes after weeks of unprecedented student protests over alleged examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak controversy. The month-long agitation, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), concluded after the third round of talks with the Centre, where the government accepted key demands, including the withdrawal of FIRs against protesters and consideration of a five-point education reform charter.