LOGIN
WION Video Team
Written By WION Video Team
Published: May 15, 2025, 16:10 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 16:10 IST
Portuguese people to vote in third general election in three years
Race To Power May 15, 2025, 16:10 IST

Portuguese people to vote in third general election in three years

Portugal’s minority government has lost a vote of confidence in parliament, forcing its resignation and bringing the EU country’s third general election in three years.

Trending Topics

trending videos