Pope: Reject Africa's Economic Colonialism

Pope Francis denounced the "poison of greed" driving conflicts in Africa as he began a visit to Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, saying the rich world had to realise that people were more precious than the minerals in the earth beneath them. The pope criticised rich countries for ignoring the tragedies unfolding in Africa. Prof. Ibbo Mandaza, Political Analyst From Zimbabwe Talks To Wion's Eric Njoka and tells him that even though the statement by the Pontiff is strong and commendable, the buck stops with Africans to change course and find their own workable solutions, that do not require approval from the west.