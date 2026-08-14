/Police Seizes 74 Litres of Adulterated Milk During Raid in Mumbai

Mumbai Police have seized 74 litres of allegedly adulterated milk during a raid, highlighting fresh concerns over food safety and the illegal supply of contaminated or substandard dairy products. The action comes amid growing concerns over food adulteration and the potential health risks posed by unsafe dairy products. Authorities are continuing to investigate the source of the seized milk and the circumstances surrounding its distribution. The latest crackdown underlines the importance of strict checks on milk quality and food safety standards to protect consumers.