PM Modi's marathon meetings begin, in-person meeting with Morrison, Harris & Suga | WION-USA Direct

Sep 24, 2021, 02:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Anita Powell, white house correspondent, VOA joins us to discuss the important bilateral meetings that are scheduled for the day between Indian PM Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden; also, PM Modi's first meeting with Vice-prez Kamala Harris.
