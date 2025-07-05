PM Modi touches down in Argentina, strategic ties on full display

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Buenos Aires for a historic two-day visit—the first bilateral trip by an Indian PM in 57 years. With Argentina’s vast lithium, shale gas, and oil reserves—and a shared cultural love for football legends like Maradona—Modi’s agenda includes sealing deals on critical minerals, enhancing defence ties, expanding trade, exploring energy collaboration, and deepening people-to-people bonds.