/PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping to test India-China reset after border tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to India for BRICS summit on Saturday that could mark the biggest step in a cautious thaw after years of hostility between the two countries. Xi's visit for the September 12-13 BRICS summit would be his first trip to India since October 2019, and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August 2025 visit to China. The nuclear-armed Asian giants have been been slowly improving ties since a deadly 2020 border clash. Flights, some visas and high-level contacts have gradually resumed. Can the Modi-Xi meeting help improve ties?