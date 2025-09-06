LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi-Macron talks: French president shares outcome of coalition of willing meeting

PM Modi-Macron talks: French president shares outcome of coalition of willing meeting

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 23:56 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 23:56 IST
PM Modi-Macron talks: French president shares outcome of coalition of willing meeting
PM Modi and French President Macron reviewed India-France ties and discussed efforts to end the Ukraine war.

Trending Topics

trending videos