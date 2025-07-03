PM Modi leaves for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding visit to Ghana

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Ghana marks the first by an Indian leader in over three decades. It is part of his five-nation tour — the longest diplomatic visit of his premiership, which has spanned over a decade. After Ghana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next stop is Trinidad and Tobago. Taking to Twitter, he said he looks forward to meeting the Indian diaspora, addressing the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago, and deepening ties with the Caribbean nation. Watch in for more details!