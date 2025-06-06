LOGIN
Published: Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST
PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway arch bridge
Videos Jun 06, 2025, 15:36 IST

PM Modi inaugurates world's highest railway arch bridge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir. The iconic infrastructure project is a major milestone in Indian railways and regional connectivity.

