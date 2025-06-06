PM Modi inaugurates world's highest rail bridge, flags Vande Bharat to Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the prestigious Anji Khad Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, situated in the challenging terrain of Jammu & Kashmir. The visit includes a guided tour, briefing by railway engineers, and an on-site review of strategic connectivity achievements under the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL). This historic moment reflects India's growing prowess in infrastructure and the government’s focus on border connectivity and regional integration.