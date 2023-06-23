PM Modi in US: PM Modi first Indian PM to address Congress twice

In his speech to the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi noted that India now has the fifth-largest economy in the world. "This is not an era of war but it is one of dialogue and diplomacy and we all must do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering. The stability of the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. More than 2 decades after the 9/11 attacks and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, terrorism and radicalism still remain a danger for the whole world," PM Modi said.