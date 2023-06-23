PM Modi in US: Biden, Modi raise a toast to partnership, people, great nations and to great powers

US President Joe Biden raises a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State dinner hosted at the White House in his honour. The dishes served at the state dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a specially designed vegetarian supper when he visits the White House. He is welcomed by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. White House officials are going all out for this event. Even the decorations have been altered to combine elements of American and Indian culture for the events that will take place on the south lawn of the White House.