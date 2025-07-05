LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Argentinian President Milei
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST
PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Argentinian President Milei
Videos Jul 05, 2025, 08:45 IST

PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Argentinian President Milei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Argentina in the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM in 57 years. He had previously visited the country in 2018 to attend the G20 Summit.

Trending Topics

trending videos