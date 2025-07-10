Published: Jul 10, 2025, 14:30 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 14:30 IST
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 14:30 IST
PM Modi Concludes His 5-Nation Visit To Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.