PM Modi Concludes His 5-Nation Visit To Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, Namibia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Namibia on Wednesday on the final leg of his five-nation visit, during which he will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country.