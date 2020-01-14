LIVE TV
Mission Smart Cities
South Asia
World
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Africa
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
SOUTH ASIA
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
Maldives
Bhutan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
Hockey World Cup
INDIA
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
Mission Smart Cities
Global Summit- US edition
World Order
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
Global Summit- US edition
World Order
ELECTION NEWS
OPINIONS
VIDEOS
LIVE TV
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Philippines: Taal Volcano spews ash near Manila
Jan 14, 2020, 09.00 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Some 22,000 people in the Philippines have fled their homes after a volcano erupted yesterday. The eruption temporarily shut down Manila's international airport and its schools. #Philippines #Taalvolcano