Phase two of ‘Malabar’ naval wargames begins in Indian Ocean

Nov 20, 2020, 03.15 PM(IST)
Indian Navy aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya carried out wargame drills along with U.S.-made supercarrier USS Nimitz and Japanese and Australian warships during the second phase of joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday (November 17).
