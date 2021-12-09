Peru: 1,200 years old Mummy revealed

Dec 09, 2021
A mummy found in Peru is on display at San Marcos University in Lima. It is thought to be between 800 and 1200 years old. Peruvian archaeologists disclosed the finding of human remains in an underground tomb with ceramics and ornaments.
