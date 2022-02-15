Pakistani court acquits Qandeel Baloch's killer on parents’ pardon

The killer of the Pakistani social media star Qandeel Baloch has been acquitted. In September 2019, the court sentenced Qandeel’s brother to life imprisonment for killing her in the name of “honour” in 2016.
