Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif aims to climb world’s 14 'super peaks'

Do you know there are only 14 mountains in the world that are over 8000 metres above sea level? They are known as the ‘eight-thousanders’ or super peaks. So far, Some 50 climbers have scaled all 14 tallest peaks. WION spoke to 21-year-old Pakistani climber- Shehroze Kashif who is just two peaks away from adding his name to the list. If he achieves this feat, he will then become the world's youngest climber to scale all 14 Super Peaks.