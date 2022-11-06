Pakistan: PTI Senator Azam Swati's private video leaked; receives video of himself, wife

Published: Nov 06, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
On Saturday, PTI Senator Azam Swati made a startling claim and accused some 'powerful' people in Pakistan of sending a private video of the couple. He said that his wife received an objectionable video of the couple from an unknown number.
Read in App