Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirms Indian missile strike on Nur Khan Airbase

Pakistan has made a rare acknowledgement of its military losses Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted India's precision missile strikes on the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi and other sides. The Shehbaz Sharif revealed that Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir had personally called him at 2:30 a.m on the intervening night of the 9th of May and 10th to inform him about the attack. Watch in for more details!