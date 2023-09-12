Pakistan: Militants kidnap six young footballers: Officials

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The local footballers, aged between 17 and 20 according to a local official, were abducted Saturday in the gas field town of Sui, in the Dera Bugti district of Balochistan province, on their way to a tournament.

