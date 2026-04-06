/Pakistan Making Peace Efforts and Fighting a War on Two Separate Fronts

As President Donald Trump's deadline approaches, media reports suggest a last-ditch effort by mediators for a 45-day ceasefire. Pakistan has reportedly proposed a two-stage plan to end the conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The framework involves an immediate ceasefire followed by a final agreement within 15 to 20 days. Under the proposal, Iran would forego nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and access to frozen funds. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir reportedly held talks with US Vice President J.D. Vance, US envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to coordinate the plan.