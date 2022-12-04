Pakistan created a monster which it cannot handle | Why Tehreek-e-Taliban are gunning for Pakistan
A devastating suicide bomb recently rocked Pakistan with several killed and injured. The blast was orchestrated by the deadliest militant group in Pakistan. Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan hail from a place which even British colonialists failed to control calling it “Hell’s door knocker”. They’re not the Afghan Taliban and they’re not fighting the U.S. – instead they’re aiming at Pakistan! Here's a report by Shivan Chanana.