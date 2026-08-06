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Pakistan Beat West Indies To Win First Away Test In 3 years | Wion Sports

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 21:01 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 21:01 IST
Pakistan grabbed their first away test win in three years by beating the West Indies by eight wickets in Trinidad. Pakistan had lost their last eight away test matches.

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