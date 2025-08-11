Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir cozying up with Trump? | Repeats Anti-India rhetoric

Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has stirred international concern with a chilling nuclear threat made during a private dinner on US soil. As tensions rise in South Asia, Munir declared, "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us." This alarming statement coincided with the 80th anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing, adding to the controversy. As Washington and Islamabad move closer, with renewed US praise for Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner", Munir’s words have raised eyebrows globally. In this video, we break down the implications of his nuclear threat, the timing, and why issuing it from the US matters more than ever.