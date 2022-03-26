Pak Political Crisis: Will Imran Khan be able to solidify his position of a leader?

Mar 26, 2022
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is facing revolt from his own party members. 24 PTI lawmakers have abandoned the party. Imran Khan is facing biggest political challenge right now. The question remains same, what will happen to Imran Khan?
