Pak PM Imran khan on his way to Russia for two-day visit amid Ukraine tensions

Feb 23, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Pakistan PM Imran Khan is on his way to Russia for a two-day visit. This is the first bilateral meeting between the two nations in over two decades even as a standoff between Russia and the West over Ukraine has escalated sharply.
