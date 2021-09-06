Over 1,000 await Taliban clearance for flights out of Afghanistan

Sep 06, 2021, 05:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
About 1,000 people, including Americans and Afghans holding visas for the US and other countries, are still stuck in Afghanistan. 6 days after the US troops withdrawal many people await the Taliban clearance for flights out of the country.
Read in App