The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter hit the champagne carpet at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 12. Tems immediately broke necks while wearing an eye-popping white dress made by LA-based fashion designer Lessja Verlingieri of LEVER COUTURE. The extravagant gown, which literally covers her from head to toe, stems from the German brand's latest LELEKA collection. Her look instantly drew praise from her fans online.