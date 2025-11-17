LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 17, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 19:08 IST
Oscar: Tom Cruise Wins First Oscar, Honored for Mission: Impossible Legacy
Hollywood icon Tom Cruise receives his first Oscar, an honorary award recognizing his legendary career and contributions, including the Mission: Impossible franchise.

