Operation Sindoor: India's PM Narendra Modi Meets All Party Global Outreach Delegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening hosted members of all-party delegations, who travelled to various countries to highlight India’s stand against Pakistan-linked terrorism following Operation Sindoor, at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. The prime minister met Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha and others.