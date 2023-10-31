ODI World Cup: Was Inzamam-ul-Haq made a scapegoat by the PCB? | WION Sports

Inzamam-Ul-Haq has stepped down from his role as Pakistan chief selector. The former Pakistan captain resigned over allegations of a conflict of interest linked to the team's poor performance at the ICC ODI World Cup in India. Former Pakistan coach Dav Whatmore and WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief Anas Mallick share their insights over the latest episode of controversy related to Pakistan cricket with WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo.