ODI WC 2023: All records broken in India vs Afghanistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
India had a blockbuster outing during their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. While India skipper Rohit Sharma broke several records with his 131-run innings off 84 balls, Virat Kohli also broke the record for most runs in World Cups (ODI and T20 combined). Here are all the records that were broken in the India vs Afghanistan match.

