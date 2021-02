German start-up Wingcopter has joined the race to offer COVID-19 vaccine distribution by air, pointing to its experience in remote areas like the South Pacific Ocean nation of Vanuatu. Wingcopter says its drones set a world record with a maximum speed of 240 km/h (149 MPH) and that one battery charge lasts for "more than 100 km," or 62 miles while carrying a weight of up to 6 kg (13.2 pounds).