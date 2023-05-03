'Not warned': Zelensky on leaked Pentagon papers | Embarrassing breach of top secret documents

US Investigators are probing one of the most damaging leaks of classified information since the 2013 dump of national security agency documents by Snowden. Zelensky says US Did not warn Ukraine about the top-secret documents leaked to internet chat rooms, before the news broke in the media last month. In an interview, the Ukrainian president told Washington post & I quote - we did not receive any information from the white house or pentagon beforehand. The embarrassing breach, which includes top secret documents, reportedly reveals US Unease over the viability of a counter-offensive by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops. Reports suggest the leaked papers also reveal concerns about Ukrainian air defences & point to US Spying on allies, including Israel & South Korea. The leaks also reportedly suggest US Spying on the un chief over Russia. The documents contained information on troop casualties & equipment losses; and details about NATO observation flights over the black sea.