No NATO membership to Ukraine but military support continues
Ukrainian president Volodymr Zelensky failed in his efforts to secure a time frame for Ukraine's membership to NATO, but it has made headway in garnering support of the western allies an 11 Nation Coalition is set to start training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets the announcement came on the first day of the ongoing two-day Summit now according to the reports the pilots from Ukraine will begin training in Denmark from August this year.