/Nigerian Airstrike Hits Market; Dozens Dead | Air Force Says Strike Targeted Boko Haram Fighters

A Nigerian Air Force strike targeting rebels hit a local market in northeastern Nigeria, killing over 100 residents and injuring many others, a rights group and local media reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed a misfire but did not provide details. Amnesty International said it confirmed from survivors that at least 100 people were killed in the airstrike on a village in Yobe state near the border with Borno state, the epicenter of the militant insurgency ravaging the region for over a decade.