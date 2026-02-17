/Nigeria: Tinubu Critic El-Rufai Faces Phone-Tapping Charges

Published: Feb 17, 2026, 14:29 IST | Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 14:29 IST
A prominent critic of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu now faces legal charges over alleged phone-tapping and hacking of a government aide. Authorities have filed a formal case against the politician, raising tensions over political surveillance and privacy concerns. The accused claims the aide in question misused official resources for personal purposes, suggesting broader questions about accountability and the use of state security apparatus.