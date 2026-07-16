/Nigeria students reunite with families after rescue | Hostages freed months after Islamist kidnapping

Emotional scenes unfolded in Nigeria's Oyo State as students rescued after months in captivity reunited with their families. The students, who were abducted by Islamist militants in May, were freed during a security operation that also led to the arrest of eight suspected militants. Families expressed relief and gratitude as they welcomed their children home after weeks of uncertainty. Nigerian authorities said school kidnappings remain a serious security challenge, with armed groups frequently targeting students to pressure the government and demand ransom. The Nigerian Senate has also approved financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives during the rescue mission.